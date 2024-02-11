Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Synaptics updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Synaptics Stock Performance
Shares of SYNA opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $129.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYNA
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.