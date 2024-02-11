Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYNA

Synaptics Trading Up 1.8 %

Synaptics stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.