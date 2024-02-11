Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Synlogic Stock Down 48.7 %

SYBX stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 95.30% and a negative net margin of 8,396.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Synlogic by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Synlogic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Further Reading

