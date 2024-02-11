Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $582.00

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $582.00 and last traded at $578.09, with a volume of 133434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $570.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.