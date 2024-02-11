T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

