T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $108.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

