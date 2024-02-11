Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 130,880 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after acquiring an additional 321,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after acquiring an additional 896,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 359,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 8.7 %

TTWO opened at $154.91 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.92 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average is $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

