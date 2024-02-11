Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.60, but opened at $154.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $156.04, with a volume of 1,463,159 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

