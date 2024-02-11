Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.40

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $206.40 and last traded at $206.39, with a volume of 593543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.08.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day moving average is $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

