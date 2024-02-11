TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TEGNA by 103.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

