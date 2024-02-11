Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERIC. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 106,136 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 66,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

