Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $46.83 on Friday. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 3.96%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 756,425 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $166,766,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

