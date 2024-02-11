Tenable Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.96. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 537,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,433 shares of company stock worth $3,037,182 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.