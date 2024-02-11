Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

NYSE:THC opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $91.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

