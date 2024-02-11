Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. The firm has a market cap of £19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,402.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.84. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 240.40 ($3.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 303.70 ($3.81).

In related news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($131,628.43). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,830. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

