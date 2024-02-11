The AES Co. (AESC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.7188 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

AES Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. AES has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $96.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AES by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 38.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 65,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AES by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,922,000 after acquiring an additional 67,697 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AES by 6.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised AES from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

