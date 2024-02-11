The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

PNTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.09 million, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

