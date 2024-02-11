The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
PNTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on The Pennant Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Pennant Group Stock Up 1.7 %
The Pennant Group stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.09 million, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.
About The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Pennant Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.