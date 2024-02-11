The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $3,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $32,155,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Stock Up 0.0 %

TTC stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

