The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.15.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.