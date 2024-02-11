The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.88.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s
Wendy’s Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Wendy’s
In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.