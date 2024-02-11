The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

Shares of WEN opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.