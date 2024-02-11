Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 115,791 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 84,633 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.55 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,357,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,015 in the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
