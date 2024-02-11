Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 115,791 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 84,633 call options.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.55 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,357,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,015 in the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.