TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,267.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,080.07.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,031.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $935.60. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,155.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

