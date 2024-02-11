TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,622,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $1,829,169. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in TriNet Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 351.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TNET opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.11.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

