Truist Financial Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $200.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $166.13 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $230.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average of $176.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. American National Bank bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

