Truist Financial Raises Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Price Target to $60.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CENT stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,730.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

