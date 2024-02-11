Truist Financial Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,267.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,080.07.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,031.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $935.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,155.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

