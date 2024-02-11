Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $71.60 on Friday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.