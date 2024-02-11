Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Decreased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

