Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down to $127.13

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $127.13, but opened at $123.62. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $133.82, with a volume of 39,577 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 7.7 %

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 127.7% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

