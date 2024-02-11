Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 219.0% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $522.63 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

