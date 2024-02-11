Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Ultimate Products Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.19. Ultimate Products has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.13).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Dent acquired 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,204.80 ($26,582.42). 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultimate Products Company Profile

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

See Also

