United Rentals, Inc. (URI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 on February 28th

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48.

United Rentals has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Rentals to earn $45.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

URI stock opened at $650.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.36. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $658.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 42.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 47.6% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

