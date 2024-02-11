Unitil Co. (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Unitil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $781.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. Unitil has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 338.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 91.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 49,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

