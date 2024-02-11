Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Holdings Lifted by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Insurance worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UVE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

UVE opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

