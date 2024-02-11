Unum Group to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, DOWLING & PARTN Forecasts (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Analysts at DOWLING & PARTN increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $590,489,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after acquiring an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Unum Group by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

