Upstart (UPST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.11. Upstart has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,315.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 19,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $468,116.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 848,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,345,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $34,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,315.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,838 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Upstart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

