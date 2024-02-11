Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.
VAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99.
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
