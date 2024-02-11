Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

VAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Valaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valaris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valaris Stock Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 255,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,704,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,792,000 after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 414,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after purchasing an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.