Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,878 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vale were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 79,045 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vale by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after acquiring an additional 289,495 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.26 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

