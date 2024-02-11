Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 277,175 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 792,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,175 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $41,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.60. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91.

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.