Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO opened at $405.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $406.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.36.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

