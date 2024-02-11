Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,338 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $177.29. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average of $127.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

