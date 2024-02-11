Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 160 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,326.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,080.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.