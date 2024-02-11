Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 556 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,382,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 54,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $396.94 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,538 shares of company stock worth $18,523,263. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.