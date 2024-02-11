Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Down 1.3 %

VeriSign stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average is $205.61. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,736,613.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,476,462 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.