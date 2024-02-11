Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 12-Month High at $234.08

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $234.08 and last traded at $233.72, with a volume of 47067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.67.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

