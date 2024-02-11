Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $28,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

