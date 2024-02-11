Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 112,904 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 165,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 852,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

About Highwoods Properties



Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

