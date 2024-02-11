Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 703 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $286.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $368.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.67.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

