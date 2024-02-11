Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NVR by 21.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,447.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,000.90 and a 52-week high of $7,497.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6,989.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,386.58.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $133.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,572 shares of company stock worth $68,872,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

