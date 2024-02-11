Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,558 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

